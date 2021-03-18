VIDEO: Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Do A Bill And Ted In The New Porsche Taycan And Get A MEASLY 34k YouTube Views. How Many WOULD They Have Gotten If They Drove Tesla's?

Two friends. Two cars. One charge. Join Porsche drivers Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as they head down the Californian coast in the all-electric Porsche Taycan. Their destination: the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles. Their goal: see how hard they can drive on a single charge. Guest-starring some of the greatest icons of Porsche performance on the road today, sit down, buckle up, and enjoy the ride.



What's amazing to us is although the media wants you to think there is UNENDING interest in the Taycan, the YouTube video only has a paltry 34k views when last checked.



Our question is does this expose how few people have real interest in 100k+ EV's? And how many views would you have guessed it would get if they drove Tesla's INSTEAD?











