VIDEO LAAS2021: Wyclef Jean Has JLR Boss In STITCHES. WAIT, Needed To GET STITCHES!

Wyclef Jean recently made an appearance at the Range Rover Leadership Summit, an event that found the company making product announcements and celebrating successes. During the event, Wyclef began to host and entertain the crowd and could be seen partying with CEO Joe Eberhardt at the Edition Hotel in West Hollywood afterward. At some point, Eberhardt was convinced to get on the shoulders of Wyclef, who then spun the CEO around before dropping him forward. The CEO appeared to be hurt and actually had to leave the event early as a result, according to reports. Take a look at the TMZ video. Sources tell Auto Spies Joe has a black eye and got stitches. See photos....



