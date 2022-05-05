VIDEO: Land Rover Has Some Ads BANNED In The UK Because TWO People Complained! Can You Guess Which Ones?

Land Rover argued ‘boulders’ were clearly visible in the reversing image used in the advert

The ASA added: ‘We considered some viewers would therefore interpret that to mean that the car’s parking sensors could recognise when drivers might be reversing near a drop, which might include a smaller hill edge or a drop before water found in on-road areas, both in urban and more rural settings.



‘Because we understood the car’s parking sensors reacted to objects behind the vehicle, rather than to empty space such as a drop, and the rocks were not sufficiently prominent to counter that interpretation, we concluded that the ads misleadingly represented the parking sensor feature.’



In a statement, Jaguar Land Rover said it was ‘very disappointed’ in the decision as ‘the vehicle, technology and the scene represented is factual’.



It added: ‘We will of course abide by their ruling which was based on only two complaints.’



All we can say is SERIOUSLY?















Read Article