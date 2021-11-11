VIDEO: Leno Crushes Bugatti Speed Record In Tesla Model S Plaid. Are The Countdown Clocks TICKING For The Usual Suspects That Compete In These Segments?

Jay Leno made history when he broke the Bugatti Chiron Sport's car quarter-mile speed record with a Tesla Model S Plaid, which has quickest acceleration of any car ever built.

On the latest episode of Jay Leno's Garage, teased by MSNBC on Wednesday, the car-obsessed comedian hopped into the $129,000 Tesla at California's Famoso Raceway and set the new speed record at 9.247 seconds for a quarter-mile.

That beat out the Bugatti's previous record of 9.4 seconds, set during a Car and Driver test of the $3m Italian hypercar late last year. Sadly for Leno, his record only stood for a few hours, with a Tesla specialist driver managing to shave the time down to 9.234 seconds shortly afterwards.





