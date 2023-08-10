VIDEO: Let's All Jump In The WAYBACK MACHINE! Who Remembers THIS GEM Of A Sedan Ford Put Out As Competition To The Europeans??

The Merkur Scorpio was conceived by Ford as a strategic response to cater to the demands of Lincoln Mercury dealers seeking a more performance-oriented luxury sedan that could effectively rival the BMW 5-Series and the Mercedes-Benz 190E. It represented Ford's attempt to carve out a niche in the competitive market segment dominated by European luxury automakers.



Introduced in the mid-1980s, the Merkur Scorpio aimed to blend American comfort with European sportiness. It boasted a sleek design, advanced features, and a well-appointed interior, appealing to those seeking an alternative to traditional American luxury cars. The Scorpio was equipped with a potent 2.9-liter V6 engine, providing a dynamic driving experience that aligned with European luxury car standards.



Though the Merkur brand was relatively short-lived, the Scorpio served as a symbol of Ford's willingness to adapt to changing market dynamics and customer preferences. It remains an intriguing chapter in automotive history, highlighting the company's efforts to cater to the discerning tastes of luxury car enthusiasts.



Do you remember it and if so what did you think of it?









