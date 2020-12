The 2020 Shelby American Super Snake Sport ($121,000 CAD, $95,000 USD) has already eaten a TRX whole for lunch, but does it have room for the 2020 Lamborghini Urus which is specced today to almost $350,000 CAD (Starts at CAN$252,695, $195,000 USD)? James thinks it might but Thomas has something to say about it. Watch as they take these two behemoths of power down the Throttle House Drag strip. Will the Snake swallow the Bull?