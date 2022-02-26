VIDEO: MEANWHILE, In New England...East Coast Getting BLASTED With Snow But THIS Driver Says TOP DOWN For The Drive!

Agent001 submitted on 2/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:50:57 PM
People ask me what I miss most growing up in the eastern USA (Buffalo area) is stuff like this.Check this one out with the top down!ONLY IN NEW ENGLAND: A driver in Templeton was spotted with their top down cruising through Route 2. Just another day in New England! (??: Trent Spinney) pic.twitter.com/iMn3n0sMC2— NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) February 25, 2022
