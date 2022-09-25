VIDEO: MORE Street Racing Deaths. This Is Really Becoming A DRAG And It Needs To Be REIGNED In.

Horrifying footage revealed the moment two speeding cars zoomed through the street at an illegal drag race in New Jersey - just moments before hitting and killing a man and woman.



Driver Gerald J. White, 37, was charged with the deaths of Timothy Ogden, 34, and Lindsay Weakland, 18, when his 2004 Infinity smashed into a 2014 Honda Accord and then veered into pedestrians during the event in Wildwood, New Jersey.



Shocking footage shows a vehicle speeding off from an intersection before being clipped by another car and careening into a golf-car type vehicle.



Full article at the link...









Read Article