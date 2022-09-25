VIDEO: MORE Street Racing Deaths. This Is Really Becoming A DRAG And It Needs To Be REIGNED In.

Agent001 submitted on 9/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:43:38 PM

Views : 230 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Horrifying footage revealed the moment two speeding cars zoomed through the street at an illegal drag race in New Jersey - just moments before hitting and killing a man and woman.

Driver Gerald J. White, 37, was charged with the deaths of Timothy Ogden, 34, and Lindsay Weakland, 18, when his 2004 Infinity smashed into a 2014 Honda Accord and then veered into pedestrians during the event in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Shocking footage shows a vehicle speeding off from an intersection before being clipped by another car and careening into a golf-car type vehicle.

Full article at the link...




Read Article


VIDEO: MORE Street Racing Deaths. This Is Really Becoming A DRAG And It Needs To Be REIGNED In.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)