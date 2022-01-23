VIDEO: MOST Interesting Tip Of The Week! DON'T Buy Tesla Powerwall Backup, Buy A FORD LIGHTNING Instead. Watch!

This is a very interesting perspective for anyone interested in a Tesla powerwall backup system. This gentleman makes a strong case for buying a Ford Lightning pickup INSTEAD!

Let us know your opinion of this....

In this video, we cover everything you need to know about charging the Ford F-150 Lightning. It's a comprehensive review that also explains basic EV charging so even the novice can understand. We know it's a long video, and that's because we went for thoroughness over brevity since most F-150 Lightning owners are experiencing electric car charging for the first time.







