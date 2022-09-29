VIDEO: Monterey Concours D’IGNORANCE? Apple SH_TCANS EXECUTIVE After THESE TikTok Comments

Agent001 submitted on 9/29/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:45 PM
Well, this is one way to get knocked off the Apple gravy train....After this Apple let this exec go.??BREAKING ??Apple Exec Tony Blevins is out at $AAPL after he jokes to TikTok star Daniel Mac that he’s able to afford his $500,000 Mercedes from a career of fondling “big-breasted women.” pic.twitter.com/oTKqPI1U2s— Nicole Correale (@NicoleCorreale) September 29, 2022
