VIDEO: New BMW M3 TARTED UP With Performance Part Upgrades. Does THIS Change Your Tune About Its Design?

Powered by the latest version of the 3. 0-liter, inline-cylinder, BMW TwinPower Turbo S58 motors producing up to 503 hp, the new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe also offer the choice of traditional 6-speed manual transmission, something that is rare in the cars’ segment.



MSRP pricing is $69,900 for the M3 Sedan, $72,800 for the M3 Competition Sedan, $71,800 for the M4 Coupe and $74,700 for the M4 Competition Coupe. $995 Destination is in addition to all MSRP pricing.



Here it is tarted up with BMW performance parts upgrades. Does it change you opinion?







Four models will be offered at the global market launch next March: the RWD, manual-transmission M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe and the RWD, automatic transmission M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Competition Coupe. Summer 2021 will see the addition of M xDrive for the Competition models, further enhancing their traction capabilities.



The BMW M S58 inline 6-cylinder engines



Through constant development work, BMW M GmbH has boosted power in the new M3 and M4 by 48 hp over the previous models and by 59 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque in the new Competition models over previous Competition package-equipped cars.



The new S58 powerplant delivers 473 hp at 6,250 rpm and 406 lb-ft of torque between 2,650 and 6,130 rpm. This allows the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds on the way to a top speed of 155 mph or 180 mph when the M Driver’s Package is selected. The Competition models’ S58 engine is further tuned to produce 503 hp at 6,250 rpm and 479 lb-ft of torque between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm and reduce 0 to 60 mph acceleration time to 3.8 seconds and see similar top speeds of 155 mph or 180 mph. Both core and Competition models rev to a redline of 7,200 rpm.



The rigid closed-deck engine block features wire-arc sprayed cylinder liners to reduce both friction and weight. A forged, lightweight crankshaft reduces rotating mass to improve high rpm characteristics. The cylinder head features a 3D-printed core which allows for optimized coolant passage routing and weight reduction.



Forced induction is provided by two, mono-scroll turbochargers with electronically controlled wastegates and efficient air-to-water intercooling. The quick response of the wastegates allows for quicker turbocharger response and for more efficient function of the catalytic converters which are positioned close to the engine.



The High-Precision Injection system operates at over 5,000 psi, ensuring precise and very fine fuel atomization for not only more efficient power production but also improved emissions. BMW VALVETRONIC variable-valve timing and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing do their part in the high-revving engines’ smooth and efficient power delivery.





