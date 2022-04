Over 30 states now have 'special' taxes for those driving hybrids and ev's.



More and more states are charging extra taxes to drivers of EV's and hybrids, but owners say it will discourage people from buying them.



Bottom line, if you drive on a public road you will be charged. The gas tax is used to tax gas vehicles to drive on the roads. Electric vehicles don't pay that tax. There is NO way the gov't is going to let anyone slide.