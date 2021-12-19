VIDEO: People Leaving Trunks OPEN In San Francisco Because Theft Is SO RAMPANT. Has There EVER Been A Political Party In The USA That Has Done THIS MUCH DAMAGE To American's SO QUICKLY??

Agent001 submitted on 12/19/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:15:53 PM
Views : 1,114 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
I cannot remember one party do this much damage to the USA in such a short period of time in my lifetime.OR, seen SO MANY PEOPLE just GIVE UP without a fight (non-violent) like this?Can you?"There's so much that can go wrong here." One San Francisco police chief says in his nearly 40 years on the force, he's never seen anyone resign themselves to just having their vehicle's trunk freely open. https://t.co/nvJgloqEbw— KRNV (@KRNV) December 15, 2021
"There's so much that can go wrong here." One San Francisco police chief says in his nearly 40 years on the force, he's never seen anyone resign themselves to just having their vehicle's trunk freely open. https://t.co/nvJgloqEbw— KRNV (@KRNV) December 15, 2021
"There's so much that can go wrong here." One San Francisco police chief says in his nearly 40 years on the force, he's never seen anyone resign themselves to just having their vehicle's trunk freely open. https://t.co/nvJgloqEbw
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news