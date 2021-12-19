VIDEO: People Leaving Trunks OPEN In San Francisco Because Theft Is SO RAMPANT. Has There EVER Been A Political Party In The USA That Has Done THIS MUCH DAMAGE To American's SO QUICKLY??

Agent001 submitted on 12/19/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:15:53 PM

Views : 1,114 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I cannot remember one party do this much damage to the USA in such a short period of time in my lifetime.

OR, seen SO MANY PEOPLE just GIVE UP without a fight (non-violent) like this?

Can you?




VIDEO: People Leaving Trunks OPEN In San Francisco Because Theft Is SO RAMPANT. Has There EVER Been A Political Party In The USA That Has Done THIS MUCH DAMAGE To American's SO QUICKLY??

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)