Out of all the vehicles he could have chosen, a would-be car thief picked the one belonging to a UFC fighter.

Jordan Williams, 30, went inside a gas station in Colorado to fetch some snacks and a drink on his way back from the gym, but in the short amount of time he was away from his car, a have-a-go thief climbed into the driver's seat.



The car's engine had been switched off but as soon as Williams was within five feet, the push-to-start engine was activated.













