VIDEO: RATE IT! New BMW i5. STUD Or DUD? And The BIGGER Question. Does It Have ANY Chance Of STOPPING Tesla's MOMENTUM?

THE NEW BMW i5. For the first time, this eight generation 5 Series is digital, dynamic and with all-electric drive. This new edition has a distinctive design; a clean and modern reinterpretation of the characteristic 5 Series look.

On the inside, interior technology is the focus, with BMW Curved Display for an advanced, driver-focused cockpit experience. Other interior touches include a redesigned steering wheel, optional BMW Interaction Bar and for the first time on a BMW, a completely vegan interior.

Is it a STUD or a DUD? And do you think it has ANY chance at STOPPING the Tesla MOMENTUM?











