VIDEO REVEAL And FIRST LOOK! 2024 Mazda CX-90 3-Row PHEV SUV.

Mazda North American Operations unveils the first-ever 2024 Mazda CX-90. The CX-90 will be offered with a highly anticipated all-new powerful and responsive 3.3L Inline Six e-Skyactiv Turbo engine.



2024 Mazda CX-90



The available 3.3-liter inline six turbo will have the highest horsepower and torque from a mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel. This engine provides CX-90 an engaging driving experience with a rewarding exhaust note, while also featuring a mild-hybrid system for efficiency without compromising on performance.



This inline six turbo is developed specifically for the large platform, Mazda's all-new rear-biased all-wheel drive layout that supports a performance-focused experience. Additionally, Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), first introduced on the MX-5 Miata, is standard on all CX-90 models and will help maintain Mazda's signature driving dynamics to the three-row crossover SUV.



