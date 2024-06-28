VIDEO REVIEW: 1966 Lamborghini Miura. One Of 001's ALL-TIME FAVES!

The Lamborghini Miura, introduced in 1966, marked a significant milestone in automotive history as the world's first mid-engined, high-performance sports car. Designed by Lamborghini's engineers against the wishes of the company's founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini, who initially envisioned his brand as a producer of refined grand tourers, the Miura was a radical departure from the norm.



Its groundbreaking design, with a sleek, low-slung body and a mid-mounted V12 engine, not only set new standards in performance but also redefined the concept of a sports car. The Miura was powered by a 3.9-liter V12 engine that produced 350 hp, allowing it to reach a top speed of 280 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds.



The Miura's success was immediate, with Lamborghini having to increase production to meet the high demand. The car's popularity was further boosted by its appearances in films and its ownership by celebrities. The Miura's legacy lives on, influencing the design and performance of sports cars to this day.













