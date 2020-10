The original Cadillac Escalade was a reaction to Lincoln’s Navigator and clearly a Chevy Suburban with a new grille and leather seats. Generation five shares almost no body panels or interior components with other GM SUVs. It has a completely different attitude, look and feel. The new independent rear suspension combined with Magnetic Ride Control gives it athletic moves. Seriously. Tom Voelk checks out a well-equipped Premium Luxury model and finds it to be the best Escalade ever.



And thirsty.