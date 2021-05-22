VIDEO REVIEW: 2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring Facelift. What's YOUR Call? UNDERRATED Or Does It Deserve To Be HATED?

2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring Facelift - Pickup Truck Review - Modern Tech, Now available in Radiant Red Metallic II, the Honda Ridgeline has a bold new design for 2021. From the redesigned front end to the 18" wheels, you’ll find sharp styling and muscular details all around. The UV-stabilized and scratchresistant bed is engineered to keep your Ridgeline looking fresh every day. It works around the clock to help protect your ride from any ticks, dings or scrapes. And when you need to be seen, projector-beam LED headlights (low beam) help make your presence known. The 2021 Ridgeline is just as versatile and fun to drive as it’s always been – and now it has the rugged good looks to match.



What's your call Spies? Underrated or does it deserve to be hated?










