VIDEO REVIEW: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. WHO Should Be MORE Worried? TELLURIDE, ATLAS, EXPLORER Or RANGE ROVER?

Agent001 submitted on 6/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:22:13 AM

Views : 568 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The ALL NEW Grand Cherokee L is here and Jeep is ready for the midsize competition from Ford, Mazda, Toyota, Kia, etc... Under the hood is a 5.7L V8 producing 357HP & mated to an 8-speed automatic. On the outside there is bold new styling. On the inside you will be greeted to the highest level of materials on any Grand Cherokee with a 10in infotainment system, digital gauge cluster, and leather interior.

Are you impressed and would YOU consider buying one?

And WHO should be more worried? Telluride, Atlas, Explorer or Range Rover?





VIDEO REVIEW: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. WHO Should Be MORE Worried? TELLURIDE, ATLAS, EXPLORER Or RANGE ROVER?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)