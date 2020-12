We review the new 2021 Kia Sorento and include details of the AWD and FWD Turbo Setups. Despite there being endless SUV and Car options Kia and Hyundai have been updating their products so quickly it is mind-blowing.



The new Sorento combines all of the pieces of tech, features, and gimmicks most shoppers want in a small three-row crossover. Others to consider are Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride, Toyota Highlander, and Ford Explorer.