VIDEO REVIEW: 2021 Lexus IS. Re-Imagined And Exterior Design PERFECTED? Best Looking In Segment?

How far improved is the new 2021 Lexus IS? Available in IS 300 turbocharged four-cylinder guise, plus an IS 300h hybrid and an IS 350 V6, the new IS has all-new sheet metal and much wider tracks, but largely the same platform underneath. And the interior is pretty similar to before, as well.



The Lexus IS has it pretty tough: this Lexus has to compete with the new BMW 3 Series, and the improved Audi A4, plus the venerable Mercedes-Benz C-Class. So, how does the 2021 IS perform? In today’s video, Nathan Ponchard takes a close look at the new Lexus IS for Chasing Cars.









