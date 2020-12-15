VIDEO REVIEW: 2021 Mercedes S-Class. Does Its Feature Overload Overtake The Beautiful People's Desire For Tesla's?

Agent001 submitted on 12/15/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:56:13 PM

Views : 590 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

"The S-Class is the world's best-selling luxury sedan.

With the latest generation we want to offer our customers innovation, safety, comfort and quality as never before," says Ola Källenius, Chairman of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. "The new S-Class reinforces our claim to produce the best automobile in the world", states Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG; responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO. "This is where covetable luxury meets the greatest possible safety and highest level of comfort." The new S-Class will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2021.



Modern luxury reaches a new level with the interior of the S-Class. The designers have created a feel-good ambience with lounge character marked by elegance, high quality and airiness. The dashboard with its new architecture, modern surface design and ergonomic display arrangement is a noteworthy highlight. But the feel-good aspect goes even further: With high ride quality and low noise levels as well as an extensive range of ENERGIZING Comfort programs, the S-Class looks after the well-being of its passengers.

But does all of this have the power to stop the beautiful people from lusting for Tesla's?



VIDEO REVIEW: 2021 Mercedes S-Class. Does Its Feature Overload Overtake The Beautiful People's Desire For Tesla's?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)