VIDEO REVIEW: 2022 Acura MDX SH-AWD. Nice Ride But PROVE WHY It's Worth 12k MORE Than A Hyundai Palisade. BET You Can't!

The 2022 Acura MDX has been completely revised for the new year - is this what the brand needs? We take a look at all the features of this V6-powered crossover, test it on the roads to see how it handles, do a 0-60 test and then take it into the mountains to see how well it deals with the rock trail test.



Now before you start going crazy on us for making this statement, we like the Acura MDX and this is a definite improvement over the last one.



But we can't for the LIFE of us we cannot fathom HOW at $62,000 and change it's worth FOURTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS MORE than say a FULLY loaded Hyundai Palisade Caligraphy.



Take your BEST shot and PROVE to us and our readers IF/WHY it's worth that much of a price premium.



GOOD LUCK!







