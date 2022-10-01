VIDEO REVIEW: 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Black Wing- Is It STILL Possible To Get EXCITED About Cadillac Products OR In Your Mind Are They Heading Into The Sunset For GOOD?

Model: 2022 Cadillac CT4-V
MSRP: $58,995
MPG: 15 city / 23 highway
Horsepower: 472 hp @ 5,750 rpm
Engine: 3.6 L V6
Curb weight: 3,860 lbs
Seating capacity: 5
Transmission: 6-speed manual

Options:
-Sky cool gray w/jet black accent w/leather seating surfaces, suede microfiber wrapped trim package, steering wheel, high performance $4900
-Carbon Fiber 1 Package: $4350
-Carbon Fiber 2 Package - $2650
-Performance Data & Video Recorder: $1600
-Technology Package, air ionizer, head-up display: $725
-Electric blue $625
-Climate Package, ventilated front seats w/power lumbar massage: $600
-Bronze brake calipers $595
-Torch Red Seat belt color $400
-Destination $995
Total vehicle price: $77,035






