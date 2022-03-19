VIDEO REVIEW: 2022 Hummer EV. Lot's Of HYPE But WHAT'S The VERDICT?

The 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup (~$140,000 CAD, $110,295 USD) is a massive, fully electric supertruck that has been designed to conquer any off-road terrain. It has use of up to 11,500 lb ft of torque, 1000 horsepower, and has a claimed 0-60 acceleration time of approximately 3 seconds. The Hummer EV Pickup is also packed with tech, such as GM’s Super Cruise and 800V DC fast charging - which can charge up to 129 kms of its 560 km estimated range in just 10 minutes. But how is it to drive? And besides its large size, is it compromised in any way as a road-going vehicle?



