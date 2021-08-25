VIDEO REVIEW: 2022 KIA Telluride Nightfall. Noteworthy New $300 Option? HIDING The UGLY New Logo!

The first thing you notice on the 2022 Kia Telluride is that Heavyweight Championship Belt size logo on the front and rear.



Here's where we show you one of the highlights of this salesguy's review.



You can REALLY tell the customer reaction to things if you listen closely to the people selling the product.



Watch how he mentions about 300 times (kidding) how you can BLACKOUT the HIDEOUS new logo for only an extra $300 bucks!!



What we want to know is if we pay $500 will they get rid of it TOTALLY? LOL!







