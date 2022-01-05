VIDEO REVIEW: 2022 Lucid Air. Is It The BEST EV SEDAN Or Are The Fanboys Not Having LUCID Thoughts? WATCH And Find Out!

The Lucid Air is an all-new electric vehicle and the first car from American EV startup Lucid Motors. In this video, Edmunds reviews the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range and talks about what to expect from the newest luxury electric cars to hit the market. Edmunds goes into detail about the Lucid Air's range, how we tested it, and how our range test numbers compare to the EPA's numbers. We then puts the luxury EV through a rigorous track test and reviews the Lucid Air's 0-60 time, how it handles on the road, how it brakes, and much more. Can the Air Dream Edition match the eye-popping range and performance numbers that Lucid has been boasting about? Watch the track test of the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range to find out.







1. It looks like the Grandson of Chrysler Concorde. The Model S and Taycan Are better looking

2. Over 500 miles of range is the perfect number to us. But for the price they're charging, it had BETTER be great.

3. It's just not finished, has software issues that will take time to work out.

4. And is it REALLY a competitor to Tesla or is the company just a Saudi shell game? Time will tell.


















