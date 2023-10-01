VIDEO REVIEW: 2023 BMW 3-Series Facelift. STILL Relevant After All These Years? Or DUNZO?

Agent001 submitted on 1/10/2023

Views : 652 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

This is the new 2023 BMW 3 Series facelift, just launched here in Malaysia. See what's new on the G20 LCI 320i, 330e and 330i in this video. Would you get this over a Mercedes C-Class, Lexus, or a TESLA?






