VIDEO REVIEW: 2023 BMW X7 M60I. The 'NEW' 7 For Buyers In 2022?

Here is a boring but thorough review should you be in market for the TRUE new 7 from BMW seeing the sedan has died on the vine to most USA customers.



This is one of those vehicles we look at and say buy a Telluride instead and take the savings and buy AAPL and AMZN on the next dip. For all the money they ask I cannot imagine spending that much and thinking you got something REALLY worth it for the asking price in 2022.



The 2023 BMW X7 LCI has officially arrived, and with a refreshed look, as BMW has reshaped the front and rear fascia's and added some goodies to the interior to elevate the driving experience. Now rebadged with the M60i nameplate, the 2023 BMW X7 has an all new powertrain, the S68 motor from BMW making this a true M crossover. Should the Mercedes Benz GLS and Audi Q7 be looking in their rearview mirrors?













