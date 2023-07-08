VIDEO REVIEW: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq EV. Man, If THIS In the Tank Electric Zealot Is HO-HUM About It, It CAN'T Be Good For GM

The Cadillac Lyriq EV, a flagship model from General Motors' Cadillac division, introduces a luxurious electric driving experience. With a projected range of over 300 miles on a full charge, the Lyriq offers an extended driving experience that caters to various needs.



Now let us disclaim that Kyle doing the review is a nice kid from what we know and we like his enthusiasm. And he does a good job on his videos going through the details even if the production quality isn’t Top Gear.



But that said, he suffers from an aliment that what MANY of todays auto ‘journalists’ have. He is TOTALLY biased and is an EV zealot who believes they are the be all and end all from the video’s we’ve watched. And that’s FINE, as long as he disclaims his fanboyism. He doesn’t.



So that said, if HE is lukewarm on his review of this important product for GM, that is NOT a great sign.



Take a watch of this long and detailed review of his driving the Lyriq, and give us YOUR opinion.



Does he love it? Does he think it’s a winner that has a REAL chance to seriously challenge Tesla and win big in the sales column for Mary and the General?



Read BETWEEN the lines and you tell US if he was grading it A-F, what his grade would be…















