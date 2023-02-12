VIDEO REVIEW: 2023 FACELIFTED BMW X7. STILL, A Big DADDY?

The 2023 BMW X7 Facelift is here in India! While it's radically redesigned, its biggest talking point is the way it handles! It's got updated dampers and air suspension as standard now but this two-tonne SUV goes around corners unlike any other. In true BMW fashion, the X7 has a 50:50 weight distribution, and although it's all-wheel-drive, it's rear-biased. The updated X7 is available with multiple engine options, but what we have is the 40d variant that has a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that puts out 335bhp and 700Nm. The new X7 is more than the sum of its updates and a great car to drive. The BMW X7 goes up against the Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Audi Q7, and Assistant Editor Aatish Mishra gives us a complete download in this first drive review.









