VIDEO REVIEW: 2023 Lexus RX

The RX is a midsize luxury SUV and that generation 5 is built atop a lighter yet more rigid platform shared with the smaller Lexus NX. While overall length is unchanged from the previous RX, the wheels now sit a bit wider and the wheelbase has grown by more than 2 inches.



While the RX is offered as a hybrid most buyers will choose the non-hybridized RX 350 that features a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder (275hp, 317 lb-ft.) coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission and is offered in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.













Lexus will also eventually offer a 450h+ plug-in hybrid variant but details were limited as of when I made this video so we’ll jump to the speediest version, the RX 500h F Sport Performance (366hp, 406 lb-ft. 27 MPG combined). It employs a hybrid powertrain with 2.4L turbocharged engine and a rear electric motor plus a 6-speed automatic transmission for a more direct acceleration feel. In total, the RX driving experience is what you’d expect, comfortable, quiet, and, in 500h form, pleasantly quick.



The RX is also a pleasure to occupy. The latest RX provides increased rear legroom. Opt power recline. Up front, a 9.8” infotainment screen comes standard but a snazzy 14” unit is found on higher trims. Either screen includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus voice activation via the “Hey, Lexus” prompt.



Keep it simple and a base RX 350 comes with heated front seats, multi-zone climate control, 8-way adjustable front seats, and a 12-speaker audio system. Also standard is Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 which merges full-speed dynamic cruise control with curve speed reduction, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking with intersection support, motorcyclist, bicyclists and pedestrian detection into a big old bundle of safety and convenience.





