VIDEO REVIEW: 2023 New Range Rover Sport Review. The MOST Underrated Plug-In Hybrid?

Dynamic luxury: New Range Rover Sport combines dramatic modernity and distinctive character with electrified performance



Distinct proportions: Muscular stance and taut surfaces communicate power and agility

Modernist philosophy: Reductive design approach elevates Range Rover Sport DNA



Sophisticated luxury: Interior cocoons the driver with sweeping console and fast-angled dashboard, finished with modern materials including sustainable UltrafabricsTM



Electrifying power: Pure-electric propulsion in 2024, and extended range Electric Hybrid with 434hp and an estimated all electric range of 48 miles



****The ONLY catch? You won't be able to get the plug-in in the USA until spring 2023 and in our opinion that would be the one to get.









Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE

Starting Price: 117.800 $

3.0 L MHEV | 6 Cyl.TurboDiesel

250 HP | 600 Nm

Consumption: 8.1 l/100 km

CO2 emissions: 211 g/km

Acceleration 0 - 100 km/h: 8 sec

Battery voltage: 48 V

Trunk space: 450 l - 1860 l

Fuel tank capacity: 80 l

Length: 4946 mm

Width with mirrors folded: 2043 mm

Width including mirrors: 2209 mm

Height: 1820 mm

Wheelbase 2997 mm

Ground clearance: 281 mm

Drag coefficient (Cd): 0.29

Turning circle : 12.53 m

Drive wheel: All wheel drive (4x4)

Number of Gears (automatic transmission): 8 ZF

Front suspension: Double wishbone

Rear suspension: Multi-link independent







Smooth and powerful: Available engines include two six-cylinder Ingenium MHEV gas engines, a PHEV Ingenium gasoline engine, plus a new V8 Twin Turbo 523HP V8, delivering customary Range Rover Sport performance



Pioneering suspension: Dynamic Air Suspension introduces switchable volume air springs – a Range Rover first – with twin-valve active dampers for ultimate agility, control and composure



Dynamic master: Stormer Handling Pack combines Dynamic Response Pro, All-Wheel Steering, Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking and Configurable Program



Terrain Response: Award-winning and patented system, now with road-focused Dynamic Mode alongside Configurable Terrain Response, plus innovative new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control



Focused refinement: Sculpted seating, Cabin Air Purification Pro and Meridian Signature Sound with the latest Active Noise Cancellation systems deliver modern sporting luxury



Seamless technology: 13.1-inch curved touchscreen for award-winning Pivi Pro(3) infotainment is complemented by intuitive 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display(4), with Software Over The Air updates



New Range Rover Sport redefines sporting luxury, combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication and connected convenience. The third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet.



A suite of powerful and efficient(1) powertrains includes six-cylinder extended range Electric Hybrid, a potent new V8 and two mild hybrid six-cylinder gasoline Ingenium engine. Pure-electric propulsion will be introduced in 2024, as Land Rover continues its electrification journey.



The new Range Rover Sport is available in SE, SE Dynamic and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production featuring a specially curated specification.



The sophisticated exterior is unmistakably Range Rover Sport with taut surfacing, a dynamic stance and instantly recognizable profile, perfectly accentuated by stealth-like detailing and muscular proportions – giving the impression the vehicle is poised and ready.



Dramatic proportions accentuate the Range Rover Sport vehicle’s distinctive character, with short overhangs, an assertive front-end and steeply raked glazing at the front and back. These distinct elements provide a strong and imposing road presence that communicate power and performance.



Perfectly honed design elements are echoed at the rear, incorporating a sculpted tailgate with a full-width feature bearing the Range Rover script. Uninterrupted LED light graphics introduce surface LED technology to a production vehicle for the first time, providing a crisp and contemporary look at night that is vivid and consistent when viewed from any angle. A characteristic shoulder line runs the length of the vehicle, accentuated by new lower fender details and the longest spoiler ever fitted to a Range Rover.



With unique front and rear bumpers and bespoke lower cladding finished in body color, the Dynamic delivers the most dramatic interpretation of the Range Rover Sport formula.





