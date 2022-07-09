VIDEO REVIEW: 2023 New Range Rover Sport Review. The MOST Underrated Plug-In Hybrid?

Dynamic luxury: New Range Rover Sport combines dramatic modernity and distinctive character with electrified performance

Distinct proportions: Muscular stance and taut surfaces communicate power and agility
Modernist philosophy: Reductive design approach elevates Range Rover Sport DNA

Sophisticated luxury: Interior cocoons the driver with sweeping console and fast-angled dashboard, finished with modern materials including sustainable UltrafabricsTM

Electrifying power: Pure-electric propulsion in 2024, and extended range Electric Hybrid with 434hp and an estimated all electric range of 48 miles

****The ONLY catch? You won't be able to get the plug-in in the USA until spring 2023 and in our opinion that would be the one to get.




Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE
Starting Price: 117.800 $
3.0 L MHEV | 6 Cyl.TurboDiesel
250 HP | 600 Nm
Consumption: 8.1 l/100 km
CO2 emissions: 211 g/km
Acceleration 0 - 100 km/h: 8 sec
Battery voltage: 48 V
Trunk space: 450 l - 1860 l
Fuel tank capacity: 80 l
Length: 4946 mm
Width with mirrors folded: 2043 mm
Width including mirrors: 2209 mm
Height: 1820 mm
Wheelbase 2997 mm
Ground clearance: 281 mm
Drag coefficient (Cd): 0.29
Turning circle : 12.53 m
Drive wheel: All wheel drive (4x4)
Number of Gears (automatic transmission): 8 ZF
Front suspension: Double wishbone
Rear suspension: Multi-link independent



Smooth and powerful: Available engines include two six-cylinder Ingenium MHEV gas engines, a PHEV Ingenium gasoline engine, plus a new V8 Twin Turbo 523HP V8, delivering customary Range Rover Sport performance

Pioneering suspension: Dynamic Air Suspension introduces switchable volume air springs – a Range Rover first – with twin-valve active dampers for ultimate agility, control and composure

Dynamic master: Stormer Handling Pack combines Dynamic Response Pro, All-Wheel Steering, Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking and Configurable Program

Terrain Response: Award-winning and patented system, now with road-focused Dynamic Mode alongside Configurable Terrain Response, plus innovative new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control

Focused refinement: Sculpted seating, Cabin Air Purification Pro and Meridian Signature Sound with the latest Active Noise Cancellation systems deliver modern sporting luxury

Seamless technology: 13.1-inch curved touchscreen for award-winning Pivi Pro(3) infotainment is complemented by intuitive 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display(4), with Software Over The Air updates

New Range Rover Sport redefines sporting luxury, combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication and connected convenience. The third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet.

A suite of powerful and efficient(1) powertrains includes six-cylinder extended range Electric Hybrid, a potent new V8 and two mild hybrid six-cylinder gasoline Ingenium engine. Pure-electric propulsion will be introduced in 2024, as Land Rover continues its electrification journey.

The new Range Rover Sport is available in SE, SE Dynamic and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production featuring a specially curated specification.

The sophisticated exterior is unmistakably Range Rover Sport with taut surfacing, a dynamic stance and instantly recognizable profile, perfectly accentuated by stealth-like detailing and muscular proportions – giving the impression the vehicle is poised and ready.

Dramatic proportions accentuate the Range Rover Sport vehicle’s distinctive character, with short overhangs, an assertive front-end and steeply raked glazing at the front and back. These distinct elements provide a strong and imposing road presence that communicate power and performance.

Perfectly honed design elements are echoed at the rear, incorporating a sculpted tailgate with a full-width feature bearing the Range Rover script. Uninterrupted LED light graphics introduce surface LED technology to a production vehicle for the first time, providing a crisp and contemporary look at night that is vivid and consistent when viewed from any angle. A characteristic shoulder line runs the length of the vehicle, accentuated by new lower fender details and the longest spoiler ever fitted to a Range Rover.

With unique front and rear bumpers and bespoke lower cladding finished in body color, the Dynamic delivers the most dramatic interpretation of the Range Rover Sport formula.



