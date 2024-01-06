VIDEO REVIEW: 2024 Chevy Equinox EV. BETTER, Than A Bolt, BUT Would YOU EVER Trust An EV From The General After Their Miserable Track Record?

The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV emerges as a pivotal player in the affordable electric vehicle market, stepping in to fill the void left by the discontinued Chevy Bolt. This new model promises an enticing blend of performance, features, and an attractive price point, making it a significant contender in the increasingly competitive EV landscape.



Starting at an MSRP of $27,495, the Equinox EV aims to democratize electric mobility, offering a compelling option for those seeking to transition from traditional gasoline vehicles without breaking the bank. The base model comes with a robust 85-kWh battery, which is surprisingly generous for its class, providing an EPA-estimated range of 319 miles on a single charge. This range is particularly impressive considering the vehicle's price point, as it outpaces many of its competitors in the segment.



In terms of performance, the Equinox EV is no slouch either. It boasts a 0-60 mph acceleration time of around 6 seconds, which is more than adequate for most driving scenarios. Moreover, the vehicle is equipped with advanced features such as a 17.7-inch infotainment screen, heated front seats, and a host of safety technologies, all as standard.



One of the Equinox EV's most significant advantages is its versatility. It's designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers, from tech-savvy early adopters to more traditional car buyers looking for a reliable and practical electric vehicle. The Equinox EV's styling is conservative yet modern, ensuring it doesn't alienate potential buyers with an overly futuristic design.



However, it's not all roses for the Equinox EV. Some reviews point out that while it's a great daily driver, it might not offer the same level of excitement or driving engagement as some of its more performance-oriented rivals. Additionally, the availability of the base model at the advertised $27,495 price point has been questioned, with some sources indicating that this version won't be available until later in the year, following the release of more expensive trims.



The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV represents a significant step forward in making electric vehicles more accessible to the masses. It offers a compelling blend of range, performance, and features at a price point that's hard to ignore. While it may not be the most thrilling EV on the market, it's a solid, practical choice that should appeal to a wide range of consumers looking to make the switch to electric mobility.











