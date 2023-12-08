VIDEO REVIEW: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Video WALK-AROUND And FULL DETAILS!

Hyundai Motor Radically Transforms All-New SANTA FE SUV to Offer Larger, Class-leading Interior Space and Tailgate Opening



* Under the concept ‘Open for More,’ the all-new SANTA FE proposes to expand everyday experiences by connecting both city and nature, inside and outside

* To commemorate SANTA FE’s heritage, the region of Santa Fe in New Mexico was chosen as the backdrop for the World Premiere film

* Longer wheelbase offers enhanced third-row seating and the roomiest interior space and tailgate opening in its class, providing a terrace-like space

* Fifth-generation SANTA FE is packed with premium comfort and convenience features, several of which are either world’s first, first-in-class or class-leading

* Premium features include Relaxation Seat with Leg Rest, UV-C Sterilization Tray, dual wireless charging system for smartphones, Panoramic Curved Display and more

* All-new model to go on sale in Korea in August and in North America/Europe in the first half of 2024















Exterior design: Bold SUV’s powerful presence reflects a growing outdoor lifestyle trend



For SANTA FE’s first full-model change since 2018, Hyundai Motor adopted an unusual design strategy by starting from the enlarged tailgate area to better facilitate the enjoyment of the outdoors and then moving on to design the exterior.



The new model’s efficient, boxy shape and long wheelbase help convey a powerful presence while the strong yet delicately crafted external design is well-suited to both urban and nature-focused settings.

“The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to camping adventures,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before with a premium customer experience.”



The all-new SANTA FE’s front makes a strong first impression thanks to its high hood, H-shaped headlamps and sharply-defined fenders. Together, the H-shaped headlamps and lower front valance design draw inspiration from the Hyundai emblem to produce a bold and distinctive image.

The longer wheelbase gives the all-new SANTA FE a sense of grandeur, its clean side sculpting complemented by a bold roofline, generous volume around the fenders, robust wheel arches, a shorter front overhang and bold designed 21-inch wheels[1].



The rear view, distinguished by its wider tailgate, reinforces the sense of solidity while creating a simpler, sculptural look. The H-shaped taillights harmonize with the front H-lights to provide the all-new SANTA FE with a distinctive presence on the road.



In global markets, the new model is available in 10 exterior colors, including Abyss Black Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, Creamy White Matte, Typhoon Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Ocado Green Pearl, Terracotta Orange, Cyber Sage Pearl, Earthy Brass Metallic Matte and Pebble Blue Pearl.

In North America, it is available in 11 exterior colors, including Phantom Black, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Matte, Ultimate Red Metallic, Earthy Brass Metallic Matte, Atlantis Blue Pearl, Hampton Gray, Terracotta Orange, and Rockwood Green Pearl.

Interior design: Horizontal and vertical design elements neatly convey a solid SUV character

SANTA FE’s all-new interior contrasts with the exterior by emphasizing horizontal and vertical design elements and matching the tone and mood of the exterior. An H-shaped design is applied to the dashboard and air vents to enhance the sense of openness and create a unique design balance.

The new interior comes with useful convenience features, such as a UV-C Sterilization Tray and dual wireless charging system for smartphones, to create a sophisticated user experience with SUV-like practicality. SANTA FE’s first-in-class Panoramic Curved Display, which encompasses the 12.3-inch digital cluster and infotainment system, enhances driver visibility and creates a sense of luxury.

With the longer wheelbase, the all-new SANTA FE offers class-leading interior space. Fully foldable second-and third-row seats create a terrace-like space at the rear with the wider tailgate open, enabling users to enjoy the outdoors effortlessly. This appealing design feature reflects Hyundai Motor’s use of big data to identify customers’ interest in the latest outdoor lifestyle trends, such as car camping and gear-intensive adventures.



Eco-friendly materials are used throughout SANTA FE’s interior for soft surfaces, such as the headliner, BCF car mats and seatbacks and coverings, such as the crash pad, door trim and seats. In particular, the leatherette seats are made of materials that minimize human health hazards and are certified as Class 1 in Europe -safe for infants up to 3 years old.



The use of eco-friendly materials extends to the exterior as well. The glossy black paint applied to the exterior trim uses recycled carbon materials. Among the exterior colors, the Ecotronic Gray for North American markets uses a natural bamboo charcoal coating method.



The all-new SANTA FE is available in five interior colors, including Obsidian Black, Supersonic Gray, Pecan Brown, Forest Green, and Black Ink.



Practical body profile facilitates urban and outdoor activities



The all-new SANTA FE provides class-leading cargo capacity and a spacious tailgate opening[2], which is great for urban lifestyles and impresses in outdoor use, offering plenty of room for everything from sports equipment to camping gear. The new model maximizes outdoor functionality with Hidden-type Assist Handle, located in the C-pillar, for improved roof access.



For the all-new SANTA FE, Hyundai prioritized living space by increasing the second-and third-row legroom. The SUV offers best-in-class third-row comfort (with third-row recline) and headroom improvements in response to customer feedback.



The gasoline-powered SANTA FE’s second-row legroom’s length has increased by 35 mm to 1,075 mm. The hybrid’s second-row legroom’s length has increased by 20 mm to 1,055 mm. The third-row legroom’s length has increased by 15 mm to 761 mm.[3]



The SUV offers best-in-class third-row headroom as well. The third-row headroom’s height has increased by 69 mm to 958 mm. The third-row seating height has increased by 30 mm to 282 mm. The third-row seating reclines 10 degrees, an increase over the previous generation.



Premium features enhance comfort and convenience in the city or outdoors



To enhance the user experience, the all-new SANTA FE is packed with premium comfort and convenience features, several of which are either the world’s first, first-in-class, or class-leading.

The first-row Relaxation Seat with Leg Rest allows occupants to relax in a comfortable position that helps simulate a weightless experience for its occupants. For the Korean market, the first-row driver’s Ergo Motion Seat utilizes air bladders to provide comfort and optimal support while driving. The 6.6-inch full-touch climate control display makes heating and cooling adjustments even more intuitive.

In the six-seat variant, the second-row power-reclining independent seats with armrests provide convenient operation for rear passengers. The second-row power fold-and-dive seats also add a cushion-angle adjustment to create a relaxation mode as the world’s first.



The all-new SANTA FE offers the world’s first Bilateral Multi-Console storage space that can be opened by both front and rear passengers.



When the rear view is obstructed by items in the cargo area, the Digital Center Mirror allows the driver to see what is happening behind the vehicle, and it also helps the driver to better see the darker rear view at night with a brighter image.



Among the all-new SANTA FE’s other convenience features is its high-speed, dual wireless charging system for smartphones. A C-type USB terminal (max. 27W) is also included. In addition, a first-of-its-kind, UV-C Sterilization Tray is applied to the top of the SANTA FE’s passenger glove compartment, providing easy sterilization of frequently used items, such as cell phones, wallets, etc.

Over-the-air (OTA) updates always maintain vehicle systems with the latest software by wirelessly updating key controllers in the vehicle without requiring a Hyundai service center visit.

Another first-in-class feature is the Digital Key 2 for vehicle access/startup and remote control via the customers’ smartphone, using Near-field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra-wideband (UWB) protocols.



Radar-based Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) helps to remind the driver about rear occupants as a safety precaution after the ignition is turned off.



Proactive driver assistance and safety features provide the confidence to drive confidently

The all-new SANTA FE is well-equipped with a host of driving assistance and safety features that reduce user involvement and provide a comfortable, confident driving experience whether simply commuting or on a weekend adventure.



Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 can provide a warning and emergency braking if the preceding vehicle suddenly slows down or if a forward collision risk is detected.



Lane Following Assist 2 employs a windshield-mounted camera to help recognize vehicle drifting and helps provide slight steering inputs to return the vehicle back to the center of its lane.



New Driver Attention Warning (DAW) analyzes the driver’s attention and can provide warnings when necessary. Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Hyundai Motor’s first in North America, analyzes a driver’s vital signs to help ensure safe driving.



Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control 2 helps maintain a safe speed while taking curves on the main section of a motorway. Highway Driving Assist 2 helps maintain a set speed and distance from the vehicle ahead. It also assists with lane changes while driving on the main section of a motorway and helps center the vehicle in the lane while driving.



Among the SANTA FE’s other driver assistance and safety features are Intelligent Speed Limit Assist,

Rear View Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Front/Rear Parking Distance Warning, Surround View Monitor, Remote Smart Parking Assist, and Safe Exit Assist.



Plenty of fuel-efficient power for city commutes and outdoor adventures



In Korea and North America, the all-new SANTA FE will be available with two powertrain options. A gasoline 2.5-liter turbocharged engine (Theta III 2.5T GDI – 8DCT) provides maximum engine output of 281 ps and maximum torque of 43.0 kgf·m. A gasoline 1.6-liter Turbocharged Hybrid (Gamma III 1.6T GDI HEV – 6AT) provides maximum engine output of 180 ps and maximum torque of 27.0 kgf·m.

In Europe, the all-new SANTA FE will be available with two powertrain options, including the same 1.6-liter Turbocharged Hybrid (Gamma III 1.6T GDI HEV – 6AT), or a gasoline 1.6-liter Turbocharged Plug-in Hybrid (Gamma III 1.6T GDI PHEV – 6AT) with maximum engine output of 160 ps and maximum torque of 27.0 kgf·m.



In other regions, the all-new SANTA FE will also be available with a gasoline 2.5-liter engine (Theta III 2.5 GDI – 8AT) with a maximum engine output of 194 ps and maximum torque of 25.1 kgf·m.[4]



Future marketing, sales plans and introducing XRT Concept



The all-new SANTA FE is scheduled for release in Korea in the second half of this year and in North America/Europe in the first half of next year. The North American premiere will be held at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show.



“The original SANTA FE was our very first SUV in the U.S. Today, we have a well-recognized and respected portfolio of 14 SUV models that include internal combustion engine, electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell models,” said José Muñoz, President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. “With the 2024 SANTA FE, we continue our impressive transformation of the Hyundai brand and the broader SUV landscape. The all-new SANTA FE is the perfect companion for everyday adventures with a modern, premium touch.”



Hyundai Motor also unveiled the XRT Concept, a concept model tailored to cater diverse needs of outdoor enthusiasts. The XRT Concept is designed to handle challenging terrains with confidence and ease, offering versatile utility for outdoor lifestyles. While the SANTA FE Calligraphy trim aims for premium urban lifestyles, the XRT Concept is designed to ignite the ultimate adventure spirit and focuses on unleashing the desires of those seeking the thrill of the wild.





Specifications All-new SANTA FE



Powertrain Theta III 2.5 GDI (8AT) Maximum engine output of 194 ps and maximum torque of 25.1 kgf·m

Theta III 2.5T GDI (8DCT) Maximum engine output of 281 ps and maximum torque of 43.0 kgf·m

Gamma III 1.6T GDI HEV (6AT) Maximum engine output of 180 ps and maximum torque of 27.0 kgf·m

Gamma III 1.6T GDI PHEV (6AT) Maximum engine output of 160 ps and maximum torque of 27.0 kgf·m4



Dimensions



Length 4,830 mm

Width 1,900 mm

Height Roof 1,720 mm / Roof rack 1,770 mm?Roof 1,730 mm / Roof rack 1,780 mm (Calligraphy Trim)

Wheelbase 2,815 mm



Headroom



(Normal / sunroof) Front 1,045 /1,020 mm

2nd row 1,030 / 1,007 mm

3rd row 958 mm

Leg Room Front 1,052 mm

2nd row 1,075 mm

3rd row 761 mm

Shoulder room Front 1,511 mm

2nd row 1,475 mm

3rd row 1,360 mm

Cargo capacity / tailgate opening width 725 L[5] / 1,275 mm?(+91 L / +145 mm over than previous SANTA FE model)



Powertrain



2.5 GDI 2.5 T-GDI 1.6 T-GDI HEV 1.6 T-GDI PHEV

Weight (kg) 2,060 2,155 2,225 2,295

0 – 100 km/h (sec) 11.5 8.0 9.5 9.1

Top speed (kph) 198 210 (F/C) 190 190

Fuel Economy (km/l) - 11.0 15.5 37g/km

Tires 235/60R 18, 255/45R 20, 255/45R 21



Braking system



Front

Rear



Exterior Colors 10 exterior colors in global markets: Abyss Black Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, Creamy White Matte, Typhoon Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Ocado Green Pearl, Terracotta Orange, Cyber Sage Pearl, Earthy Brass Metallic Matte, Pebble Blue Pearl?



11 exterior colors in North America: Phantom Black, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Matte, Ultimate Red Metallic, Earthy Brass Metallic Matte, Atlantis Blue Pearl, Hampton Gray, Terracotta Orange, and Rockwood Green Pearl

Interior Colors Obsidian Black, Supersonic Gray, Pecan Brown, Forest Green, and Black Ink.







