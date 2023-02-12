VIDEO REVIEW: 2024 KIA EV9-Are ENOUGH People Willing To Pay More For A Family SUV That Is ELECTRIC? HELL NO!

Agent001 submitted on 12/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:39:28 PM
Views : 288 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com
We'll make this easy for you.If you need a 3 row SUV buy a Telluride and use the savings to buy Apple and Tesla stock on the next big dip.All these legacy auto EVs are going to be in the dumpster in the next 3 years.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news