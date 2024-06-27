VIDEO REVIEW: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35: A Blend Of Performance And Practicality In A Compact SUV. But There ARE Flaws...

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 is a luxury compact SUV that combines performance and style in a package that's both practical and fun to drive. It's powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that produces 302 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. This powertrain allows the GLA 35 to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds.



The GLA 35's exterior features a sporty design with a prominent front grille, aggressive front and rear fascias, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is well-appointed with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.



The GLA 35 also comes with a host of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. It also offers a smooth and comfortable ride, with a suspension that's been tuned for sporty handling without sacrificing comfort.



Overall, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 is a well-rounded compact SUV that offers a blend of performance, luxury, and practicality. It's a great choice for drivers who want a vehicle that's fun to drive, but also practical enough for everyday use.

















