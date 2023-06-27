VIDEO REVIEW: 2024 Silverado EV. BEER Taste With A CHAMPAGNE Budget? And Throw In Some WAL-MART Screens!

The first flavor is the Silverado EV Workhorse, designed for those seeking a powerful and reliable work truck. With a robust electric drivetrain, it delivers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, making it perfect for contractors and industrial applications. The Workhorse also boasts an extended battery range, ensuring long-lasting performance on the job.



On the other hand, the Silverado EV Lifestyle offers a more refined and luxurious experience. It combines the practicality of a pickup truck with the comfort and convenience of a premium SUV. This variant is equipped with advanced technology features, plush interiors, and a range of driving modes tailored to different terrains and conditions. Whether it's a weekend getaway or daily commuting, the Lifestyle model provides an elevated driving experience.



See our friends at TFL’s opinions…But just from the videos we can tell you they are way too expensive and if you look closely, even the most expensive one looks cheap. And DON’t get us started on the in car interface. It’s HIDEOUS!















