VIDEO REVIEW: 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD. Sure They're POPULAR, But Does The Packaging And Winter Weather Performance Make It LESS Of A T_RD?

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD is a popular selling and versatile compact SUV. It’s designed for drivers with a more adventurous spirit or just want to look like they do.



With a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower, it offers a balance of power and efficiency although we’d never buy ANY RAV4 that isn’t hybrid or plug-in because their ice engine get MISERABLE mileage for their size.



The TRD-tuned suspension and all-wheel drive provide enhanced off-road capabilities, while the stylish exterior features aggressive design elements that set it apart from the standard RAV4. Inside, the cabin is decent for the segment and spacious, with advanced technology features like a touchscreen infotainment system and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of driver-assist features.



Is it a good choice for this winter weather? Watch the review for the full details.













