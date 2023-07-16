VIDEO REVIEW: 2024 VW Atlas. A CONTENDER Now Or Still MILES AWAY From TELLURIDE Country?

The 2024 VW Atlas SUV is a versatile and stylish vehicle that offers a compelling blend of performance, comfort, and functionality. With its spacious interior, it can comfortably accommodate up to seven passengers, making it ideal for families and those who value ample legroom and cargo space. The Atlas boasts a range of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and emergency braking, ensuring a secure driving experience. Under the hood, it offers a choice of powerful engines, delivering both efficiency and power. BUT, is it ANY match for say the Kia Telluride or others in this 2024 version with updates?











