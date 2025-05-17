VIDEO REVIEW: 2025 Cadillac CT5-V BLACKWING. As DECADENT As It GETS?

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the pinnacle of American performance sedans, blending raw power, luxury, and precision engineering. Introduced in 2021 as a swan song for Cadillac’s V-Series, it’s a track-ready beast that doesn’t compromise on road-going comfort. At its heart lies a hand-built, supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, pumping out 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful Cadillac ever produced. Paired with a six-speed manual transmission—a rarity in modern performance cars—or an optional 10-speed automatic, it rockets from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 200 mph.



The CT5-V Blackwing’s aggressive styling, with its wide stance, carbon-fiber accents, and functional aerodynamic kit, signals its intent. Its chassis, tuned with Magnetic Ride Control, delivers razor-sharp handling, while massive Brembo brakes ensure confident stopping power. Inside, the cabin balances sport and sophistication, featuring premium leather, a 16-speaker AKG audio system, and advanced tech like a 12-inch digital gauge cluster. Designed to rival European heavyweights like the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63, the CT5-V Blackwing offers a uniquely American take on the super sedan, celebrating Cadillac’s performance heritage with unapologetic swagger.





















