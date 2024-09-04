VIDEO REVIEW: 2025 Toyota 4Runner FULLY Detailed.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner lineup features two new trims—an overland-focused Trailhunter and a high-end Platinum—that join the SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and TRD Pro. Most models will be powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter i-Force four-cylinder engine, producing 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. The engine will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Higher trims will receive the i-Force Max Hybrid powertrain, which adds a 48-hp electric motor inside the gearbox, providing a total output of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque.



The 4Runner shares its assembly line with the Lexus GX550 and Toyota’s North American market Land Cruiser. The new model has the same 112.2-inch wheelbase as the GX and Cruiser. The 4Runner will also be offered in a TRD Pro and in eight other configurations ranging from a base two-wheel drive SR5 through all-wheel drive Limited variants and onto TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and the new Trailhunter.



The Trailhunter is bolstered by a suite of off-road hardware, including a suspension with a two-inch lift up front and a one-and-a-half-inch lift in the rear. It will be equipped with 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T tires.













