VIDEO REVIEW: 2026 Cadillac Escalade. Will THIS Review Destroy ANY Lust You May Have For Wanting To Own One?

The 2026 Cadillac Escalade is a competent but predictable evolution of GM’s flagship luxury SUV. Following the 2025 refresh, this year’s model arrives with only minor updates: a slightly streamlined trim structure, a couple of new paint colors, and small tweaks to the infotainment interface. It continues to offer the same commanding road presence that has long defined the Escalade, though it now feels increasingly familiar in a crowded segment of large luxury SUVs.



Power comes from the familiar 6.2-liter V8 producing 420 horsepower, mated to a 10-speed automatic. The ride is generally smooth thanks to Magnetic Ride Control and available air suspension, and it can still tow up to 8,100 pounds when properly equipped. The high-performance Escalade-V variant remains available with its supercharged 682-hp engine for those who want more urgency, though its fuel economy and maneuverability suffer accordingly.



Inside, the cabin is spacious and features the large 55-inch curved display along with premium materials and an available high-end AKG audio system. Second-row executive seating is comfortable for long trips, and Super Cruise provides decent hands-free highway driving assistance.



Overall, the 2026 Escalade does most things well enough for buyers who prioritize size, luxury, and brand prestige, but it doesn’t introduce enough meaningful innovation to feel truly exciting in 2026.

















