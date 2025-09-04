VIDEO REVIEW: 2026 Honda Passport. Is It An AUTHENTIC Off-Roader Or A PRETENDER?

The 2026 Honda Passport has arrived, redefining what it means to be a midsize SUV with a bold new design and rugged capabilities that beckon adventure enthusiasts and daily drivers alike. Unveiled as Honda’s most off-road-capable SUV to date, this completely reimagined two-row vehicle blends practicality with a thirst for the wild, drawing inspiration from a "Born Wild" concept that fuses form and function. Powered by a robust 285-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine and paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission, the Passport delivers refined performance on pavement and trails. Its enhanced i-VTM4 all-wheel-drive system ensures superior traction, while an off-road-tuned suspension and 8.3 inches of ground clearance make it ready for rough terrain. Inside, a spacious cabin boasts a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and ample cargo room—up to 83.5 cubic feet—perfect for gear or weekend getaways. Available in RTL, TrailSport, and the first-ever TrailSport Elite trims, starting in the mid-$40,000s, the 2026 Passport caters to a range of drivers, from urban commuters to overlanding aficionados. With its striking looks, advanced tech, and authentic off-road prowess, the Passport is poised to lead Honda’s charge into uncharted territory.



Watch the review and give us your opinions...Also, talk about the top end units costing in the mid-fifties even BEFORE the usual Honda dealer add-on bullsh_t.













