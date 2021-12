In this video I drive and review one of the highest mileage Tesla examples in the world. It is a 2015 Tesla Model S 70D with over 424,000 original miles on the clock. The original owner used it for Uber.



The car has it's original rear drive unit and the first motor lasted to over 380,000 miles. Furthermore, the battery was replaced under warranty at 250,000 miles.



Is the tired hater attack on Tesla quality from people would never own one in the first place?