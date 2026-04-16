VIDEO REVIEW: After Seeing This, Do You Wish VW Sold This HERE?

The Volkswagen T-Roc has long been a European bestseller, but the all-new second-generation model—tested here in R-Line 1.5 eTSI form—feels like VW finally nailed the compact-SUV sweet spot. In a lively UK media launch review from Clearview Driving, the latest T-Roc arrives roughly 12 cm longer than its predecessor, boasting sharper styling, a more aggressive front bumper, larger alloys, and a confident road presence that punches above its compact footprint.



Under the hood sits a smooth 150 PS 1.5-litre eTSI mild-hybrid four-cylinder paired to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The reviewer praised its effortless acceleration, refined motorway manners, and improved efficiency from the 48-volt system that makes stop-start feel seamless. Light steering and composed handling make it easy and fun for daily driving, though the firmer ride on larger wheels is noticeable over rough pavement.



Inside, the cabin delivers classic VW quality: a crisp digital cockpit, responsive infotainment, head-up display, and supportive seats with lumbar adjustment. Rear space is decent for adults on short trips, and the boot is practical for everyday errands. At around £39,000 (roughly $51,000 USD), it undercuts many rivals while offering strong standard tech and driver aids.



Minor gripes include occasional low-speed DSG hesitation, some inconsistent interior materials, and rear legroom that isn’t class-leading. Yet the overall verdict is overwhelmingly positive: stylish, capable, and genuinely enjoyable without trying too hard.



VW has never officially sold the T-Roc in the United States, leaving American buyers with the larger Taos or Tiguan instead. After seeing this review, do you wish VW sold this in the USA?



















