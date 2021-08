The new Ioniq 5 is the first standalone model from Hyundai’s electric brand. It represents a watershed moment in Hyundai’s electric future, with angular retro-modern styling, a high-tech interior, impressive performance and close to 300 miles of range in flagship guise. With the EV market now bursting with upmarket models like the VW ID.4 and the Audi Q4 e-tron, is the ‘8-bit’ styling of the Ioniq 5 enough to make it stand out?