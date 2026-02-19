VIDEO REVIEW: Apple CarPlay Now Has Video Playback! See It Work For The First Time HERE!

Apple's new CarPlay video feature marks a significant evolution in in-car entertainment, introduced as part of iOS 26 and now showing real progress in the iOS 26.4 beta. Announced at WWDC 2025, this capability allows users to stream and watch videos directly on their vehicle's built-in display via CarPlay—natively and wirelessly—transforming the dashboard into a personal media hub during downtime.



The feature prioritizes safety: video playback is strictly limited to when the vehicle is stationary (parked and not in motion). The iPhone detects movement through sensors, automatically pausing or hiding the video and reverting to standard CarPlay interfaces like navigation or audio controls. This prevents any risk of distracted driving, aligning with Apple's emphasis on responsible use.



In early demonstrations—such as developer Thomas Dye's hands-on video using Xcode's CarPlay simulator—users can AirPlay content from compatible apps on their iPhone, including the Apple TV app, which appears optimized for the car's screen. Browse libraries, resume playback synced across devices, and enjoy shows or movies on the large infotainment display while charging an EV, waiting for passengers, or on a break during a road trip. Third-party video apps supporting AirPlay may also integrate, expanding options beyond Apple's ecosystem.



Currently in development and beta testing, the feature requires automaker support for full rollout, as manufacturers must enable it in their CarPlay implementations. While not yet public, iOS 26.4 hints at an imminent release, possibly in spring 2026. This update bridges the gap between home viewing and on-the-go convenience, making waiting time more enjoyable without compromising safety.















