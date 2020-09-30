VIDEO REVIEW: Audi RS6 Avant Wagon. We're Sure The 50 People Who Buy It In The USA Will LOVE IT!

The body style, which is unique in its segment, proves alluring the moment you set eyes on the new Audi RS 6 Avant, even when stationary. The RS model sports an emphatically differentiated design compared with the A6 Avant base model. With the exception of the front doors, roof and tailgate, the exterior is made up solely of RS-specific parts. The body, which has been widened around 40 millimeters (1.6 in) on each side with its broad flared wheel arches, emphasizes the distinctive character of the high-performance Avant. The 22-inch wheels accentuate the striking proportions.







The entire front-end is differentiated to the maximum, providing a distinctive look within the A6 model line. In addition to the new hood together with powerdome, the RS 6 Avant also adopts the front headlights from the A7 model line. These not only come with a flatter, sportier expression, but also offer the option of the RS specific Matrix LED laser headlight with darkened trims as an additional USP of the RS 6 Avant in the A6 family. Similar to the LED rear lights, they feature a dynamic turn signal along with RS-specific sequencing when the vehicle is locked and unlocked.



The 4.0 TFSI in the new Audi RS 6 Avant delivers 441 kW (600 metric hp) and 800 Nm (590.0 lb-ft) of torque, which is maintained at this high level between 2,050 and 4,500 rpm. In just 3.6 seconds the high-performance station wagon sprints from zero to 100 km/h (62.1 mph). And in a mere 12 seconds the RS 6 Avant reaches 200 km/h (124.3 mph). Top speed is electronically governed at 250 km/h (155.3 mph). With the optional dynamic package, the RS station wagon does up to 280 km/h (174.0 mph) or even up to 305 km/h (189.5 mph) with the dynamic package plus.



Thanks to the 48 volt main electrical system the twin-turbo V8 combines maximum performance with high efficiency. A belt alternator starter lies at the heart of the mild hybrid system (MHEV). Up to 12 kW of power can be recovered during light deceleration and stored in a separate lithium-ion battery. If the driver takes their foot off the accelerator at a speed between 55 and 160 km/h (34.2 to 99.4 mph), the drive management selects one of two options: Depending on the driving situation and setting in the Audi drive select the new RS 6 Avant recovers energy or coasts up to 40 seconds with the engine switched off. Pressing the accelerator makes the belt alternator starter restart the engine. MHEV technology allows for start/stop operation at speeds of up to 22 km/h (13.7 mph). Fuel savings of up to 0.8 liters per 100 kilometers are possible in everyday driving.





